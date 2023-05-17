Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Dist admin, CECOS join hands to organise KTH’s wall graffiti

Our Staff Reporter
May 17, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar     -    The district administration Peshawar in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs CECOS University organized wall graffiti of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) here on Tuesday.

The initiative is taken under the Clean and Green Peshawar campaign of the provincial capital and the walls are being beautified by making carvings all over the city. Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim is supervising the campaign.

In order to highlight the culture, history and civilization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, painters from all over Pakistan were invited to come and beautify the walls of Peshawar and show their art and highlight the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and especially Peshawar. In this regard, the painting of walls has been started at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

