Wednesday, May 17, 2023
E-registration training completed in all districts: DG PLRA

Our Staff Reporter
May 17, 2023
LAHORE    -    Director General of the Punjab Land Records Au­thority (PLRA) Saira Omer has announced the completion of training for officers and officials, including deed-writers, regarding the e-registra­tion of property records in all districts of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sahiwal, Multan, Sargodha, and Bahawalpur.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she mentioned that the training process will be con­cluded next week in the districts of DG Khan and Faisalabad divisions. This e-registration ini­tiative aims to preserve and facilitate the easy transfer of public properties while ensuring the security of revenue records.

theNation List - Headlines

