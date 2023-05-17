ECC approves technical supplementary grants for various ministries, divisions

ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved Technical Supplementary Grants for various ministries and divisions.

Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the ECC. The ECC considered and approved the Technical Supplementary Grants of Rs100 million to NHA under PSDP 2022-23 for construction of road from Dalbandin to Ziarat Balanosh (77-km), Rs1,666 million in favour of NHA to meet its expenditure incurred on restoration of roads damaged during flood 2022 and Rs5.57 billion to Ministry of Commerce for payment of the federal government’s share of 50:50 basis with provinces on import of Urea fertilizer. The ECC further advised the Ministry of Industries and Production to ensure early clearance of subsidy payable by the provinces on imported urea.

The ECC has also approved TSG of Rs17.3 million in favour of Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission to meet its employee related expenditures, Rs922 million in favour of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for execution of development project “Construction of 2nd Circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar” and Rs1 billion in favour of Cabinet Division for SDGs Achievement Programme (SAP) for ongoing schemes. The meeting has approved Rs50 million in favour of Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety for SOS Children’s Villages, Pakistan and Rs550 million in favour of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for publicity/awareness campaigns of the federal government during the current financial year. Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Industries and Production Minister Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Mr Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Mr Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Mr Bilal Azhar Kayani, Coordinator to PM on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.