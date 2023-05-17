Wednesday, May 17, 2023
ECP summons Imran in contempt case on May 23

ECP summons Imran in contempt case on May 23
Our Staff Reporter
May 17, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yes­terday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in a contempt case on May 23. A four-member bench, in the ECP contempt case against Imran Khan, heard the case. The case is related to constantly issuing statements against the head of the commission and the top election body. ECP member Nisar Durrani has given a date of May 23 for PTI chief Imran Khan to appear in court in personal capacity. The court has ad­journed the case hearing until that date.

