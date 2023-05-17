Election Commission issues notice to Balochistan CS over delimitation delay

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken a firm stance on the delay in the delimitation process in Balochistan and has issued a notice to the chief secretary of the province. The issue was discussed in a crucial meeting led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. During the meeting, it was brought to the ECP’s attention that the secretary of local government in Balochistan had failed to provide the necessary documents and relevant notifications required for delimita­tion, despite an order from the Balochistan High Court issued on October 23, 2022. This significant delay has prevented the delimitation process and the conduct of elections in the province. The delay in the delimitation process is a matter of great con­cern as it directly impacts the upcoming elections. Delimitation is a vital step in ensuring fair repre­sentation and establishing electoral boundaries that align with population changes. It is essential for upholding democratic principles and ensuring the equal participation of all citizens. The notice issued by the ECP to the Chief Secretary of Balo­chistan highlights the urgency and significance of completing the delimitation process in a timely manner. The ECP expects the required documents and notifications to be promptly provided, allow­ing the delimitation to proceed and enabling the elections to be conducted as scheduled.