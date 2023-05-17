Escalating Crisis

It appears to be open season as all the political stakeholders are adopting extreme positions and spewing incendiary rhetoric to only further escalate the ongoing crisis. On Monday, we witnessed interesting scenes as the government in power held a protest outside the Supreme Court in defiance of Section 144 imposed. On the other hand, PTI Chairman Imran Khan chose to distance himself and the party from the violence that occurred during the protests following his arrests, choosing to weave another conspiracy instead of taking responsibility. Amidst all of this, plans to try the violent protestors in military courts show how the rulebook is being thrown away as temperatures escalate all across the board.

The protest outside the Supreme Court understandably raised eyebrows as the Islamabad Police looked away as activists broke into the security corridor which otherwise is under the armed forces control under Article 245 of the Constitution. The fact that not a single teargas shell was fired not only put into stark contrast how other protests have been managed by the trigger-happy Islamabad police, but also made the demonstration seem like an orchestrated event by the ruling government. The main point of concern however is the language used by political leaders during the protest against the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court. Accusing the court of partisanship is one thing—as it has become part and parcel of our politics—but warning the top judge of dire consequences is not something that should be condoned or rationalised.

The coalition government’s decision to pass a resolution in the National Assembly enabling it to prepare and file references against the judges is not a path that should be pursued, and it is important for political leaders to see reason and step back from confrontation.

There is no one party or individual that can be solely blamed for the crisis we find ourselves in. Therefore, what we need is introspection and for leaders to take responsibility if we are to save the country from this crisis. Mr. Khan’s decision not to take responsibility for the violence that ensued following his arrest is unfortunate to see as there is ample evidence regarding the involvement of PTI officials. What we need is more responsibility on both sides and a move away from these maximalist positions.

While talks are indeed the best solution to this lingering political crisis, there is little hope of any breakthrough being accomplished in this vitriolic atmosphere. Particularly concerning is also the talk of trying violent protestors in military courts. No matter how horrific the allegations may be, military trials of civilians are an affront to human rights and fundamental freedoms. Politicians cheering this on at the moment should remember that this will set an incredibly problematic precedent that will come back to haunt them sooner or later. Furthermore, the Pakistan Penal Code adequately covers all of the offences in question, so ordinary criminal courts are the appropriate forum for trying these cases. With tempers running high across the board, it is time for all the stakeholders to take a step back and gain some perspective on how the country can ill-afford any further continuation of this paralysing crisis.