Fawad makes a dash to IHC to avoid re-arrest

ISLAMABAD - PTI central leader Fawad Chaudhry, in an unprecedented situation, rushed back to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises to evade his arrest and seek protection, shortly after the court issued his release. The court, while ordering the release of Fawad ordered not to arrest him in any case, including the undisclosed ones, within the limits of the federal capital for the next two days. Earlier, after securing bail from the IHC bench, the PTI leader had just sat in his car and barely moved when he saw Anti-Terrorist Squad personnel moving towards him. Seeing the personnel moving towards him, Fawad ran out of his car and rushed into the court premises to evade arrest. Then, he moved a petition to seek protective bail while he also filed another petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Islamabad police for attempting to arrest him despite the court orders. After hearing the matter again, the IHC bench barred the police from arresting the former minister in any “undisclosed” case. During the hearing, the IHC bench said that the Advocate General had apprised the court of two cases registered against Fawad Chaudhry because of which the IHC had only granted the PTI leader bail in two cases. Later, the judge approved Fawad’s protective bail for two days and barred the police from arresting the former minister in any case registered against him in Islamabad. It is interesting that the police attempted to arrest the PTI leader despite the fact that he had submitted an undertaking in the IHC of not violating the section 144 and taking part in protests. Later, talking to media outside the IHC building, Fawad Chaudhry condemned the events of May 9, particularly mentioning vandalism at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and Lahore corps commander’s residence.