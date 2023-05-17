First PFF Futsal National Cup 2023 commences on 30th May

The first PFF Futsal National Cup 2023 is plunged into action on May 30th, 2023 in SA Gardens Lahore and will be lasted till 4th of June.

24 teams across Punjab will take part in the spectacular event and will be divided into 6 groups. Each team will play three matches before moving to the next round. While the schedule of the women's futsal national cup will be shared later. The competition will be fierce as teams battle it out to secure a top spot in the Futsal mega event.

The winning team will get 300,000 PKR while the runner-up will be able to bag 100,000 PKR. Director Futsal Raza Fazli said: "We are thankful to PFF Normalisation Commite for its all-out support of Futsal. Futsal tournaments are always thrilling, so it's sure to be an exciting event for players and fans alike. For the first time, we are going to organize the event and hopefully, it will bring fruits for us," he added.

The schedule of the event will be shared soon.