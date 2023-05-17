Four killed over personal enmity in Rajanpur

Four people were killed over an enmity in Kotla Qaim area of Rajanpur on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the tragic incident was a result of personal enmity and old grudge. The suspects broke into the house and shot dead four persons while they were sleeping. Afterwards, the suspects escaped.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem. The deceased included a father, two sons and a daughter.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

The Punjab IG sought a report from the Dera Ghazi Khan RPO regarding the incident and directed the suspects as soon as possible.