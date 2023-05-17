Wednesday, May 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Four killed over personal enmity in Rajanpur

Four killed over personal enmity in Rajanpur
Web Desk
10:08 PM | May 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

Four people were killed over an enmity in Kotla Qaim area of Rajanpur on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the tragic incident was a result of personal enmity and old grudge. The suspects broke into the house and shot dead four persons while they were sleeping. Afterwards, the suspects escaped.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem. The deceased included a father, two sons and a daughter.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

The Punjab IG sought a report from the Dera Ghazi Khan RPO regarding the incident and directed the suspects as soon as possible.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1684296583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023