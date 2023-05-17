Gold prices decrease by Rs2,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD- The per tola price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs2,000 and was sold at Rs233,100 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs235,100 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined by Rs1,714 to Rs199,846 from Rs201,560, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went down to Rs183,192 from Rs184,764. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to close at Rs2,950 and that of ten-gram silver also dipped by Rs42.86 to Rs2,529.14. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to close at $2,006 from $2,015, the association reported.