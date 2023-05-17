Hockey legends motivates future tennis stars at High Performance Camp

Former hockey Olympians, Manzoor ul Hassan and Lt Col (r) Saeed Khan, paid a visit to the Ali Embroidery High Performance Tennis Training Camp, where they aimed to motivate and provide support to the budding tennis talents.

The camp, led by renowned tennis coaches of the country under the supervision of camp commandant Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), received a boost and bouquets as Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary General Rashid Malik introduced the distinguished guests to the camp participants and coaches including Pakistan’s longest serving No 1 Aqeel Khan, former No 2 Shahzad Khan, former junior champion Ahmed Babar, veteran coach Arif Feroz, and trainer Azhar Hussain. Accompanying the hockey legends were former PTF Secretary and Senior Vice President Col (r) Asif Dar and former international hockey player Naseem Ahmad.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Manzoor ul Hassan addressed the young tennis stars, stating, "I am delighted to witness these talented future tennis stars, who have the potential to achieve great success at the international level. However, they must possess unwavering passion and dedication towards their game. By setting lofty goals and aspirations of winning international medals for their country, they can keep their spirits high, play with their hearts, and give more than a hundred percent to bring glory to Pakistan. This is the formula we embraced during the golden era of Pakistan hockey, which allowed us to dominate the hockey world for decades. It is this winning mentality that we desire in hockey and other sports as well."

Sharing his thoughts, Col (r) Saeed Khan praised Rashid Malik for his visionary efforts in nurturing tennis talent and organizing a record number of tennis tournaments annually. He called for a similar approach in hockey, with the need for more individuals like Rashid Malik, who can identify and develop fresh hockey talent while providing ample opportunities for young players to compete in tournaments throughout the year.

Exciting news was also shared by Manzoor ul Hassan, stating that a talent hunt initiative has been launched nationwide under his leadership. Travelling from Khyber to Karachi, they discovered promising and talented young hockey players from remote and lesser-known areas of the country. These players will undergo training at the Manzoor-ul-Hassan Hockey Stadium near Ayub Stadium, where they will be equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to represent Pakistan at national and international levels. These future hockey stars will strive to emulate the achievements of former legends and channel their energy and skills to restore Pakistan's lost glory in the sport.

However, achieving this feat necessitates leaving behind all differences, promoting merit and transparency, and fostering unity within a single platform. It is crucial to revive Pakistan hockey by working at the grassroots level, providing training and guidance to promising and talented players based on merit, and ensuring the provision of top-notch facilities with the support of the government and corporate sector. Colonel (r) concluded, "By adhering to these basic principles, we hope those in charge of the Pakistan Hockey Federation will comprehend the fundamental formula for revitalizing our national game. Let us unite and witness the satisfying and heartwarming results that will rejuvenate hockey in Pakistan."

Col (r) Saeed Khan emphasized the need to leave behind differences and promote merit and transparency in order to revive Pakistan hockey. He called for unity and grassroots development, urging the hockey federation to work diligently in identifying, training, and nurturing talented players while providing them with the best facilities through government and corporate support. "By adhering to these basic principles, we hope those in charge of the Pakistan Hockey Federation will comprehend the fundamental formula for revitalizing our national game. Let us unite and witness the satisfying and heartwarming results that will rejuvenate hockey in Pakistan."

Former PTF SVP Col (r) Asif Dar and ex-int’l hockey player Naseem Ahmad joined in praising Rashid Malik's dedicated efforts to sustain tennis in the country. They remarked, "Mr. Rashid Malik not only organizes an impressive number of tennis tournaments throughout the year but also actively engages the youth in beneficial tennis camps. We extend our gratitude to sponsors, especially Ali Embroidery Mills, for supporting this High-Performance Tennis Camp. We also urge corporate giants to step forward and contribute to Malik's national cause."

Rashid Malik expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the hockey legends for taking the time to motivate and inspire the young athletes, encouraging them to forge a brighter future through hard work and dedication. He also thanked CEO Ali Embroidery Mills, Tariq Zaman, for his generous support in the betterment and development of tennis in Pakistan and expressed hope that with crucial sponsorships such as these, the future of Pakistan tennis can be further elevated.”