Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country
10:08 AM | May 17, 2023
Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country during the next twelve hours.

However, wind-dust and thunderstorm rain are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, upper Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad nineteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-three, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit twelve, Murree thirteen and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm  is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Shopian and Baramulla ten degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-two, Leh zero, Pulwama and Anantnag eleven  degree centigrade.

