Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh  

KARACHI- Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. However, rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds are predicted in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and their surrounding areas. The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 44-46 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 44-46 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 40-42 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 44-46 degrees Centigrade. Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.