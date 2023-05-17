IGP visits Jamia Masjid, Welfare Canteen, inspects facilities available

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar made surprise visits to Jamia Masjid and Welfare Can­teen of Central Police Office and in­spected the facilities available for the employees. On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, new carpets were laid in the Jamia Mas­jid of the Central Police Office for the convenience of Namazis.

He said that beautiful paintings of Holy Quranic verses should be dis­played on walls of mosque and mod­ern tablets containing the teachings of Holy Quran and Hadith should be provided for study of Namazis.

IG Punjab directed that new speak­ers should be installed in place of the old indoor and outdoor speakers used for Azaan and Imamat, while a new pressure pump should be in­stalled at the place of ablution. A water cooler should also be installed for drinking water.

IG Punjab directed AIG Logistics to complete all development work of renovation of Jamia Masjid under personal supervision as soon as pos­sible. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also paid a surprise visit to the wel­fare canteen of Punjab Police and had a meal with the employees to check the quality of food provided in the canteen. Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to provide quality food at affordable prices to the employees according to the principles of hygiene. He further said that the menu of the welfare canteen of the Central Police Office should be arranged according to the choice of the police employees.

IG Punjab said that in addition to tra­ditional food, fast food, juice items and other dishes should also be kept for the employees, while the cleanliness of the kitchen and provision of hygienic envi­ronment in the canteen should be en­sured at any cost. IG Punjab directed that senior officers should continue regular inspections to maintain the quality of food in the welfare canteen.