IGP visits Jamia Masjid, Welfare Canteen, inspects facilities available

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar made surprise visits to Jamia Masjid and Welfare Canteen of Central Police Office and inspected the facilities available for the employees. On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, new carpets were laid in the Jamia Masjid of the Central Police Office for the convenience of Namazis.
He said that beautiful paintings of Holy Quranic verses should be displayed on walls of mosque and modern tablets containing the teachings of Holy Quran and Hadith should be provided for study of Namazis.
IG Punjab directed that new speakers should be installed in place of the old indoor and outdoor speakers used for Azaan and Imamat, while a new pressure pump should be installed at the place of ablution. A water cooler should also be installed for drinking water.
IG Punjab directed AIG Logistics to complete all development work of renovation of Jamia Masjid under personal supervision as soon as possible. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also paid a surprise visit to the welfare canteen of Punjab Police and had a meal with the employees to check the quality of food provided in the canteen. Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to provide quality food at affordable prices to the employees according to the principles of hygiene. He further said that the menu of the welfare canteen of the Central Police Office should be arranged according to the choice of the police employees.
IG Punjab said that in addition to traditional food, fast food, juice items and other dishes should also be kept for the employees, while the cleanliness of the kitchen and provision of hygienic environment in the canteen should be ensured at any cost. IG Punjab directed that senior officers should continue regular inspections to maintain the quality of food in the welfare canteen.