IHC extends blanket relief to Imran Khan in cases across Pakistan till May 31

In the latest instance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan receiving blanket relief from the country’s judiciary, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended its orders against his arrest in further cases till May 31.

The development came during the hearing of PTI’s plea seeking details of all cases filed against Khan claiming that the PTI chief is booked in more than 100 cases.

The federal government — represented by the additional attorney general for Pakistan, the advocate general for Pakistan and the state counsel — requested time from the court to provide details of cases against the PTI chief.

Approving their request, the court adjourned the hearing till May 31.

On May 12, the cricketer-turned-politican was granted a blanket relief from different benches of IHC that not only barred the authorities from arresting him but also stayed his trial in the Toshakhana case until the second week of June.

The court also granted protective bail to the former prime minister in three terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore and the Zille Shah murder case.

On the same day, a separate IHC bench accepted Khan's bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case — under the charges of which he was arrested — for two weeks, after the Supreme Court termed his arrest “invalid and unlawful”. It had stopped authorities from arresting the PTI chief till May 17 in any case registered in Islamabad after May 9.

Khan was arrested from the IHC premises by paramilitary forces on Tuesday (May 9), which triggered violent protests across the country. The former prime minister had immediately approached the court for release but it had declared his arrest legal.

In a separate case, the IHC has also declared the detention of PTI leaders Maleeka Bukhari and Ali Muhammad Khan “null and void”.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb ordered immediate release of both the politicians.