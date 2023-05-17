Wednesday, May 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Imran Ismail condemns May 9 mayhem

Imran Ismail condemns May 9 mayhem
Web Desk
9:28 PM | May 17, 2023
National

 After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Ali Zaidi condemned the vandalism, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail also deplored on Wednesday the May 9 mayhem.

Expressing his views on the matter, Mr Ismail said, "We have never committed acts of terrorism and hooliganism in 27 years. We are filing a petition for a transparent probe into the matter and the vandalism".

"Mr Ismail took a swipe at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying, "This is a fake and illegal government plan to create a rift between the army and the PTI."

Heaping praise on the army, Mr Ismail said, "We remember the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces". 

Earlier today, Mr Ali Zaidi praised former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, saying that only the latter was his leader.

Speaking to media, Mr Zaidi said, "Imran Khan has always instructed us to stay away from violence. PTI is my party. No one can mount pressure on me to quit PTI".

Jinnah House attackers were in contact with political leadership

Expressing regret over the attack on Jinnah House, he said, "Despite stopping the miscreants, a fake FIR was registered against me. I widely condemned the attack on the public buildings".

Lavishing praise on the army, Mr Zaidi said, "It is because of the army that we sleep peacefully at night. The army is ours, and we belong to the national security institution."

"Everyone has a constitutional right to peaceful protest. But those involved in violent protests should be brought to justice," he maintained.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1684296583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023