Imran Ismail condemns May 9 mayhem

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Ali Zaidi condemned the vandalism, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail also deplored on Wednesday the May 9 mayhem.

Expressing his views on the matter, Mr Ismail said, "We have never committed acts of terrorism and hooliganism in 27 years. We are filing a petition for a transparent probe into the matter and the vandalism".

"Mr Ismail took a swipe at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying, "This is a fake and illegal government plan to create a rift between the army and the PTI."

Heaping praise on the army, Mr Ismail said, "We remember the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces".

Earlier today, Mr Ali Zaidi praised former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, saying that only the latter was his leader.

Speaking to media, Mr Zaidi said, "Imran Khan has always instructed us to stay away from violence. PTI is my party. No one can mount pressure on me to quit PTI".

Expressing regret over the attack on Jinnah House, he said, "Despite stopping the miscreants, a fake FIR was registered against me. I widely condemned the attack on the public buildings".

Lavishing praise on the army, Mr Zaidi said, "It is because of the army that we sleep peacefully at night. The army is ours, and we belong to the national security institution."

"Everyone has a constitutional right to peaceful protest. But those involved in violent protests should be brought to justice," he maintained.