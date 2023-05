PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to get exempted from appearance in the interim bail case.

A written plea to the IHC states that as the PDM parties lodged protest outside the Supreme Court a law and order situation could take place if Imran Khan joins the hearing.

It is requested that as the PTI chief is consulting different forums for seeking bails on the court's orders so he be exempted from appearing in the court.