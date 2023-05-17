Imran urges supporters to come out to protest on May 18

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday shared his old video clip re­corded on March 22 on his twitter handle and claimed that he had forewarned about a plan to provoke the par­ty workers into retalia­tion to pave the ground to carry out Model Town like bloodshed.

Imran Khan stated that after an attempted assassination on him in the Islamabad judicial complex on March 18, he had consistently told his par­ty workers that whatever the provocation they must only do peaceful protests.

“InshAllah whenever there is an independent inquiry I will prove that those who had guns and those who committed arson were planted amongst the dem­onstrators just as they were go­ing to do in the plan I uncovered here in this video message,” he said. In a recorded video, PTI Chairman disclosed that noto­rious plan, wherein he clear­ly told his workers that anoth­er plan was hatched to carry out bloodbath but they should exercise restraints and remain peaceful come what may.

Imran Khan said: “I am telling all of you know and I am bring­ing it to the notice of our judicia­ry that they have made another plan to kill me.” “I am especially alarming the Punjab Police that IG Punjab and IG Islamabad, backed by the handlers, have devised another plan to carry out an operation outside Zaman Park, either today or tomorrow,” he warned.

The PTI chairman told the po­licemen that they had formed two squads one had been cho­sen by IG Islamabad the other one by the IG Punjab but what they would do was pretend to be part of our people gathered daily outside Zaman Park in great numbers.

He said that they would fire while standing within the crowd to assassinate four to five po­lice personnel, resultantly they would then counter attack and fired bullets to kill PTI people in a model town type massacre.

The PTI chairman revealed that afterwards, they would proceed further to attack his house to assassinate him in a manner Murtaza Bhutto was killed, adding that this was their plan which they would execute either today or tomorrow.

Imran Khan stated that they had made several other plans to harm him which somehow failed now out of frustration they were resorting to extreme­ly dangerous plans. Imran Khan said that he wanted to tell ev­eryone about this plan today and even he wanted to alarm Punjab police against the pos­sible murder of their five per­sonnel just to make a ground to attack him. However, the PTI Chairman said: “I want to in­struct my workers once again we would never become a part of any conflict and we will not react, no matter what they do.”

“This time we will retaliate, as I have shown you the video where the policemen are pelt­ing stones at us to incite and in­furiate us,” he added.

Imran Khan went on to say: “This time if they try to incite you, you should not react in any way and let the police come to me if they want to talk, direct them to me as I have been giv­en bail in all cases so they do not have any reason to arrest me.” However, the PTI chairman stat­ed that even if they had a new warrant, let them come to him if it was needed, he would pre­fer to go to jail but he will not let bloodbath of his people.

Therefore, he advised: “I am again telling my workers not to indulge in any conflict but I am putting this forth before my nation.” Also, Imran Khan came down hard on the govern­ment for replicating the Chan­giz Khan’s style of governance to unleash a wave of barbarism and tyranny to spread terror and fear in order to enslave the people.

In a video message on Tues­day, the PTI Chairman said that the fascist government crossed all limits of barbarity, as peo­ple standing on road sides were picked up and put in jails with­out any reason.

Imran Khan said that when­ever Changiz Khan conquered a city, he unleashed a blood­bath and massacre and only left a handful people alive so as they could tell the people the tales of his barbarity and terrorism.

The PTI Chairman said that as a result, the people were so ter­rified that all the cities accepted their defeat beforehand without any resistance.

Imran Khan went on to say that Pakistan was also current­ly going through the same situ­ation today, as stories of cruelty were being run on TV channels, adding that people’s hous­es were being demolished and videos were being made which were being played on social me­dia and TV channels to deter people.

He said that there has nev­er been any such oppression on women, the way they were being subjected to desecra­tion and oppression in Pakistan now-a-days, adding that peo­ple standing on the streets and roads were being detained and abducted and put them in jails.

The PTI Chairman reminded that all these kinds of terror and fear were being spread so that people could be terrified and petrified so as no one dared to come out to raise voice against these tyrannies.

Imran Khan stated that all these atrocities were being done to enslave the people; therefore he urged the people of Pakistan to stand up against this fascism to reclaim their real freedom.

The PTI chairman made it clear that they would have to render sacrifices for attaining ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’. However, he stated that once the people de­cided that they would not toler­ate this cruelty and would up­hold the supremacy of the law and constitution.

Imran Khan said that when the people decided that they wanted free, fair and transpar­ent elections in a constitutional manner and elected representa­tives and would not tolerate the rule of thieves anymore, then they would be free in the true sense. The PTI chairman urged people to break the idols of fear and whenever there was a call for protest, they should leave their homes to hold peaceful protests not violent protests for their fundamental and con­stitutional rights to reclaim real freedom, as no one can stand in front of 23 crore of people.

The opposition Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday reiterated its demand for the constitution of a “powerful” ju­dicial commission consisting of Supreme Court judges to probe into May 9 incidents of arson and vandalism of civil and mil­itary installations.

It further said that some irre­futable evidence was available with it to establish that armed miscreants had entered into the “peaceful” gatherings, who in­dulged into attacking and firing on the protestors leaving doz­ens killed and hundreds injured.

The party of former prime minister Imran Khan gave these remarks in a statement in re­sponse to the other day’s spe­cial Corps Commanders Confer­ence (CCC), which decided that all arsonists involved in heinous crime against military installa­tions would be tried under Pa­kistan Army Act and Official Se­crets Act.

“PTI acknowledges the impor­tance of the statement issued upon conclusion of the Special Corps Commanders Conference held at GHQ (General Headquar­ters) and considers the impres­sion of a well-thought-out plan of promoting violence and may­hem engulfing several govern­ment buildings, military struc­tures and hundreds of unarmed and peaceful citizens.”

The statement reads that as a responsible and the largest po­litical institution in the federa­tion of Pakistan, PTI has an un­wavering commitment to the constitution and democracy. The party believes that the con­stitution is a beacon of light for all of us at individual as well as collective levels and solutions to the most intricate problems lie within the ambit of constitution and bounds of laws, it added.

The party explained that peaceful protest after Chair­man PTI Imran Khan’s arrest through paramilitary troops of Rangers from within the prem­ises of Islamabad High Court on May 9, was a natural and fore­seeable reaction guaranteed by the constitution as a basic right to peaceful protest to the public.

Besides an assassination at­tempt on his life in Wazirabad and through the peaceful, and constitutional struggle by Khan spanning across almost three decades, this was the incident of its own nature where gen­eral public along with politi­cal workers have been target­ed through live bullets to incite confrontation between the larg­est political force in the coun­try and the armed forces of Pa­kistan, the statement also said.

“PTI believes that identifi­cation of elements involved in such unusual incidents of vio­lence and chaos through a cred­ible investigation is inevitable.”

The opposition party fur­ther said that party chief Khan in his address to the nation af­ter his release from the custody of National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) had proposed the constitution of a powerful judi­cial commission consisting of SC Judges. “We have ample amount of evidence to present to any in­dependent inquiry that the ar­son and in some places, shoot­ings were done by agencies men who wanted to cause mayhem and blame it on PTI so the cur­rent crackdown would be jus­tified.” PTI believes converging the roles of ‘Judge, Jury & Exe­cutioner’ in one person or the institution not only contradicts the basic principle of justice but negatively impacts an overall scheme of administration of jus­tice and has no space and scope in a civilized, democratic and constitutional order, the state­ment says.

“PTI acknowledges the sig­nificance of national consen­sus over national issues and be­lieves that the acceptance and backing by the public are the fundamental determinants of the acceptance and acceptabili­ty of a political party.”

The PTI strongly believes that the right to rule belongs to the people who are privileged and authorized to undertake nation­al policy and decision making through their elected represen­tatives, it underlined.

“Contrary to the will of peo­ple, and beyond the ambit of law and constitution, a consensus of any kind among undemocrat­ic or inorganic political groups adds to the instability and un­certainty only.”

It is critical that right to deci­sion making should be routed back to the people of Pakistan through instantly held free, fair and credible elections so that the future of the nation is an­chored upon harmony instead of lasting confrontation, the statement concluded.