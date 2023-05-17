India’s Gold Rush: Dominance at 22nd BFAME C’ships, Pakistan shine as hosts

LAHORE-The 22nd BFAME (Bridge Federation of Asia & Middle East) Championships, organised by the Pakistan Bridge Federation (PBF) in the historic city of Lahore, concluded on May 13 with India securing four gold medals. Despite India’s victory, the true winners of the tournament were the hosts themselves, as Mubasher Lucman-led PBF won the hearts of participants, particularly the Indians, who were highly appreciative of the exceptional hospitality extended by the Pakistanis.

“We too are known for our hospitality in India but when we come here, it will be difficult for us to match the hospitality of Pakistanis. They made us feel special ever since we crossed the Wagah border to enter Pakistan. The president of the Pakistan Bridge Federation Mubasher Lucman came to the border to welcome us,” veteran Indian player Rajeshwar Tiwari told the PTI before boarding a from Amritsar airport.

“The competition was not of the highest standards but in terms of hospitality, this is the best experience we have had out of all the overseas tournaments we have taken part in,” Mr. Tewari added.

The Pakistan Bridge Federation also organized sightseeing trips for the visiting teams, allowing them to explore the beauty and rich history of Lahore. The Indian team members had the opportunity to visit Lahore Fort, explore the famous food street, and dine at restaurants near the Badshahi Mosque and the Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, wholeheartedly praising the city’s historical significance and charm.

It is worth mentioning that while Pakistan was in a state of unrest following the dramatic arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, but the Indian bridge players were treated with utmost respect and received royal treatment in a five-star hotel in Lahore.

The 32-member Indian bridge contingent included notable philanthropist Kiran Nadar, Indian Captain Ranjan Bhattachariya and veteran player Rajeshwar Tiwari. India’s remarkable performance resulted in a clean sweep, securing all four gold medals at stake.

Apart from hosts Pakistan and India, teams from the UAE, Jordan, Bangladesh, and Palestine also participated in the event. Besides India, UAE also played extremely well throughout the tournament finished second in different categories. The bridge teams of India, Pakistan and the UAE have qualified in different categories of the World Bridge Championship to be held in Morocco later in August this year.

Reflecting on the successful organisation of the championship, BFAME President Bahajat Al Majali praised Pakistan’s hospitality, saying, “Lahore surpassed our expectations with its warm welcome. We not only experienced a fantastic championship but also the immense hospitality, art, and culture of Pakistan. This BFAME will be a memorable one for all the teams involved.”