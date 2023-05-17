Islamabad police helpline receives 4,446 phones calls during 24 hours

Islamabad-The Islamabad capital police emergency helpline “Pucar-15” received 4,446 phone calls during the last 24 hours and provided immediate assistance on various help seeking calls including police, fire brigade, ambulance and other services, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that, 4,446 calls were received at emergency helpline “Pucar-15” out of which 3,776 calls were hoax and irrelevant to police which make 85% of all calls.

The Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan took notice of hoax calls on the police emergency helpline and directed the CPO Safe City to take stern legal actions against those involved in such activities.

“If anyone tries to waste the time of the police by making fake calls or passing derogatory remarks to the personnel will be dealt with iron hands,” he maintained.

CPO Safe City urged the masses to approach police only in emergency situations as some genuine cases needing police attention may be neglected because of the time consumed by hoax calls.