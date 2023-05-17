Javed Latif opposes talks with PTI, calls for exposing facilitators

ISLAMABAD - While the Supreme Court (SC) has urged the govern­ment and the PTI to resume talks for peace, senior parliamentarian from the ruling party PML-N Javed Latif has voiced his opposition to future talks with PTI. During a point of order, Senior PML-N member Javed Latif called for exposing all individuals who fa­cilitated the rise of a ‘playboy’ in the country, with­out explicitly naming anyone. He expressed his belief that there could be no productive talks with Imran Khan, whom he referred to as a stooge and an agent manipulated by external powers against national interests. Javed Latif further asserted that all the fa­cilitators, including former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Asif Saeed Khosa, retired General Bajwa, and retired Lt General Faiz Hameed, dating back to 2017, should be exposed and held accountable for their actions. The parliamentarian also justified PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s decision not to return to the country, citing concerns over the decisions being made by the Chief Justice and subordinate courts. He argued that it was important to consider the nature of these deci­sions before questioning Nawaz Sharif’s absence. Ja­ved Latif alleged that the facilitators imposed a ‘play­boy’ who had never earned a legitimate income onto the national stage, resulting in a loss of Rs 60 billion for the country. Another PML-N MNA, Rana Tanveer Hussain, emphasized the need to change the process for the appointment of judges to prevent such deci­sions from being made in future. Independent MNA Mohsin Dawar, who spoke later, condemned violence and attacks on sensitive installations, public and private buildings. He also opposed trial of civilians involved in incidents of arson. The opposition ex­pressed by Javed Latif towards future talks with PTI reflects the ongoing political tensions in country.