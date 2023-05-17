JI Ameer rejects incomplete census

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly rejected the incomplete census, demanded the authorities concerned to extend the date for census and warned the government of constitutional, legal and democratic action, including protest against the injustice to Karachi and Karachiites.

In his reaction to the culmination of the census without complete count of Karachiites, he said here on Tuesday that the population of Karachi exceeds the mark of 35 million by all means and count of 18.9 million was totally bogus, a made-up figure and contradicts the data available with the NDRA, utility services providers and polio campaign organizers. He said that unfortunately the authorities extended the date for the census but halted the enumeration process which was injustice to Karachi and Karachiites. The JI leader said that according to the available data and surveys 11,000 houses were skipped alone in district central during the listing process were not even allotted the census number.

Engr Naeemur Rehman said that the JI pointed out multiple times the issue of highrise buildings in Karachi as according to the data available with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics some 38,000 highrise buildings in Karachi were not covered during the census process. However, he said, the authorities announced to end the census process without covering those buildings. The JI leader strongly lambasted the Pakistan People Party over its nefarious role against Karachi and Karachiites in order to maintain its clutches on the resources of Karachi and continue a firm grip on the rest of Sindh. He said that unfortunately the PPP doesn’t want the population of Karachi to be documented in full as it will result in decline of feudalism across the Sindh province and political demise of the PPP that survives on the basis of feudalism.