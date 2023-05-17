Jinnah House attackers were in contact with political leadership

Evidence of contact between miscreants and political leadership during the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore, has been found.

This was revealed in a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab’s Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore to review the law and order situation. The participants of the meeting were also briefed on the arrests and identification of the miscreants involved in the May 9 violent protests.

Briefing at the meeting, it was informed that with the help of cameras, 542 faces, 305 vehicles and motorbikes have been identified and evidence of contact between the miscreants, who vandalized Jinnah House, and the political leadership has been established.

Addressing the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered a crackdown on the planners of terrorist incidents and added to immediately complete the geofencing of riot cases.

The caretaker Chief Minister directed the completion of the process of formation of Joint Investigation Teams today and sought a report on the arrests of miscreants from the Punjab IG.