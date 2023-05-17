Wednesday, May 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Jinnah House, office of Military Engineering Services reopened for public

SYED BARKAT MUJTABA
May 17, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

Lahore    -    Jinnah House and the office of Military Engineering Services have been reopened for the public following the May 9 violent protests by PTI workers in both places which were set on fire by miscreants.

People expressed complete solidarity with Pakistan Army. The civil society condemned terrorism in strong terms by declaring May 9 as a black day. People expressed deep sorrow and grief over the violation of sanctity of national property and historical assets.

People vowed to reject violence and terrorism as a nation. Civil society stressed to adopt mutual tolerance and unity to combatextremism and collective reform. Jinnah House and Military Engineering Services office Tuesday remained open for public from 11 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Lahore Police has so far arrested 340 suspects who allegedly attacked the Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House) in Lahore Cantt, looted valuables, abused the family of a senior officer and set the house on fire.

Govt always tries to extend maximum relief to masses: Dar

Police sources say that the main accused who stole and wore the uniform of the corps commander during the vandalism has also been allegedly arrested.

An FIR was registered against the agitators under the Anti-Terrorism Act, which said the violent PTI activists were armed with firearms, sticks, stones and petrol bombs.

Following the attacks on military installations by miscreants, the ISPR said May 9, 2023 – the day the country was thrown into chaos following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan will be marked asa “dark chapter” in history of Pakistan.

Tags:

SYED BARKAT MUJTABA

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1684209780.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023