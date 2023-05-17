Jinnah House, office of Military Engineering Services reopened for public

Lahore - Jinnah House and the office of Military Engineering Services have been reopened for the public following the May 9 violent protests by PTI workers in both places which were set on fire by miscreants.

People expressed complete solidarity with Pakistan Army. The civil society condemned terrorism in strong terms by declaring May 9 as a black day. People expressed deep sorrow and grief over the violation of sanctity of national property and historical assets.

People vowed to reject violence and terrorism as a nation. Civil society stressed to adopt mutual tolerance and unity to combatextremism and collective reform. Jinnah House and Military Engineering Services office Tuesday remained open for public from 11 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Lahore Police has so far arrested 340 suspects who allegedly attacked the Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House) in Lahore Cantt, looted valuables, abused the family of a senior officer and set the house on fire.

Police sources say that the main accused who stole and wore the uniform of the corps commander during the vandalism has also been allegedly arrested.

An FIR was registered against the agitators under the Anti-Terrorism Act, which said the violent PTI activists were armed with firearms, sticks, stones and petrol bombs.

Following the attacks on military installations by miscreants, the ISPR said May 9, 2023 – the day the country was thrown into chaos following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan will be marked asa “dark chapter” in history of Pakistan.