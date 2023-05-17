Judiciary playing its role as per constitution: LHC CJ

Constitution played key role for shaping up nation.

MULTAN - Lahore High Court(LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti said on Tuesday that the Constitution played a key role in shaping up the na­tion and values like indepen­dence, equality and justice are its centre.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with celebrat­ing golden jubilee of Constitu­tion of Pakistan at BZU Gilani Law College here, he said that it was formulated after hard work and labour of day and night 50 years back and had come into effect in 1973.

He said it was the torch-bearer of democracy and peo­ple’s hope and belief.

The LHC CJ noted, “We have to follow it in letter and spirit for a better future.” He added that public and parlia­ment rights, the appointment of judges and minority rights were some of its features.

The judiciary is playing its role in accordance with the constitution, the CJ said, add­ing that the golden jubilee teaches people to emerge as the best nation.

Former LHC CJ, Qasim Khan, said that it was unfor­tunate that everybody was defining the constitution with his own will.

He maintained that the con­stitution was a pact between the state and the public, add­ing that it was bound to make people abide by it.

BZU VC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, hoped that young law­yers had learnt a lot by par­ticipation of LHC CJ Ameer Bhatti and other judges in the ceremony.

Principal Gilani Law College Dr Shazma Fatima and others also spoke.

Later, LHC CJ Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Justice (Rtd) Qasim Khan opened a wall of pride.

TASK FORCE TO CONDUCT INSPECTION OF COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS MAP PLANS

Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir on Tuesday formed a task force comprising offi­cials of different departments to conduct inspections of commercial buildings in the district to check their map plans and the situation on the ground and to identify dilapi­dated buildings and billboards.

Presiding over a meeting of the planning and design com­mittee, DC said that officials from Multan Development Au­thority (MDA), metropolitan corporation, district council and other relevant depart­ments would be part of the task force that would conduct inspections.

DC said that commercial plazas and infrastructure were causing parking prob­lems in the city areas.

He said that developers would be allowed to proceed ahead with their commercial or housing project only if these would fit in the master plan. The meeting discussed cases seeking approval for new com­mercial buildings and petrol pumps in the district.

DC said that investors would need to get a No Objection Cer­tificate (NOC) from all relevant departments for their com­mercial projects and warned that departments delaying NOC cases unnecessarily would face action.