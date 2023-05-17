Judiciary playing its role as per constitution: LHC CJ

Constitution played key role for shaping up nation.
MULTAN - Lahore High Court(LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti said on Tuesday that the Constitution played a key role in shaping up the nation and values like independence, equality and justice are its centre.
Addressing a ceremony held in connection with celebrating golden jubilee of Constitution of Pakistan at BZU Gilani Law College here, he said that it was formulated after hard work and labour of day and night 50 years back and had come into effect in 1973.
He said it was the torch-bearer of democracy and people’s hope and belief.
The LHC CJ noted, “We have to follow it in letter and spirit for a better future.” He added that public and parliament rights, the appointment of judges and minority rights were some of its features.
The judiciary is playing its role in accordance with the constitution, the CJ said, adding that the golden jubilee teaches people to emerge as the best nation.
Former LHC CJ, Qasim Khan, said that it was unfortunate that everybody was defining the constitution with his own will.
He maintained that the constitution was a pact between the state and the public, adding that it was bound to make people abide by it.
BZU VC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, hoped that young lawyers had learnt a lot by participation of LHC CJ Ameer Bhatti and other judges in the ceremony.
Principal Gilani Law College Dr Shazma Fatima and others also spoke.
Later, LHC CJ Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Justice (Rtd) Qasim Khan opened a wall of pride.
TASK FORCE TO CONDUCT INSPECTION OF COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS MAP PLANS
Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir on Tuesday formed a task force comprising officials of different departments to conduct inspections of commercial buildings in the district to check their map plans and the situation on the ground and to identify dilapidated buildings and billboards.
Presiding over a meeting of the planning and design committee, DC said that officials from Multan Development Authority (MDA), metropolitan corporation, district council and other relevant departments would be part of the task force that would conduct inspections.
DC said that commercial plazas and infrastructure were causing parking problems in the city areas.
He said that developers would be allowed to proceed ahead with their commercial or housing project only if these would fit in the master plan. The meeting discussed cases seeking approval for new commercial buildings and petrol pumps in the district.
DC said that investors would need to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from all relevant departments for their commercial projects and warned that departments delaying NOC cases unnecessarily would face action.