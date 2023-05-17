KBC, Bahria Club reach DIG Abdul Aziz Bulloo Shaheed Basketball final

LAHORE-Karachi Basketball Club (KBC) and Bahria Club reached the DIGP Abdul Aziz Bulloo Shaheed Basketball Tournament final at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh.

The event is being held with the support of Sindh Sports Board under the auspices of Firdous Ittihad. In the first semifinal, Karachi Basketball Club beat Nishtar Basketball Club 53-49 while in the second semifinal, Bahria Club defeated Omega Club 56-50 to reach the final. Azhar, Taimur Zaheer, Arbaaz Khan, Hamza Khawaja, Mubariz Ahmed, Faizan Lakhani, Asad Imam, Saad Shamsi, Daniyal Ch, Rajkumar Lakhwani, Talha Amjad, Furqan Ahmed and Farooq Khan played well for their respective clubs.

Amir Sharif, M Ashraf, Michael Turner were the referees while Zaima Khatun, Mumtaz Ahmed, Adnan Salehin and Naeem Ahmed performed the duties as technical officials. NBP Vice President Junaid Ahmed Khan, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, an important meeting of the KBBA is scheduled to be held on Thursday (May 18) at 8:30pm at Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh under the presidentship of Ghulam Muhammad Khan, where important decisions will taken regarding the arrangements of basketball championship. Meanwhile, trials for the selection of two teams of Karachi will be held on May 19-21 and the interested players can call Ghulam Muhammad Khan on 0335-1215717 or 0300-3541517.