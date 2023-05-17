Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Kyiv targeted in fresh attack as Europe renews weapons pledges  

Agencies
May 17, 2023
International

KYIV - Russian drones and ballistic missiles attacked Ukraine’s capital early Tuesday in what the defence forces called an exceptionally complex strike, a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would return from a European tour with a restocked weapons arsenal.  The Kyiv City Military Administration said Tuesday’s attack -- the eighth on the capital this month -- involved drones, cruise missiles and probably ballistic missiles launched “from different directions simultaneously”. The busy Solomyansky district of Kyiv, home to the international airport, was the most heavily damaged, with a fire breaking out in a non-residential building.  According to Telegram posts by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, three people were injured in Solomyansky, while missile debris fell on Obolonsky district, a leafy outer suburb.

