LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the rele­vant authorities to remove the name of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib from the exit control list (ECL). Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun passed the or­ders on a petition filed by Farrukh Habib seeking re­moval of his name from the ECL. The court had reserved its verdict on the petition af­ter completion of arguments by the parties on Monday and it was announced on Tuesday.