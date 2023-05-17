Maryam blasts PTI, calls it a gang

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to comment on the recent crackdown by the police on individuals involved in acts of arson and vandalism during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests on May 9.

Maryam Nawaz stated, "Whoever tries to make it look like a crackdown on a ‘political party’ is intellectually dishonest." She further criticized the PTI, claiming that it was always a "gang" formed for the wrong reasons.

According to her, violence, destruction, and foul play were the only attributes the PTI stood for, disregarding any other purpose or ideology.

Ms Nawaz argued that the heart-wrenching incident that occurred on May 9 was a consequence of the PTI being allowed to operate as a political party without hindrance or oversight.

She implied that the PTI's unchecked activities had led to the unfortunate events of that day.