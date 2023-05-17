Maternity Leave Bill

Monday’s National Assembly session saw members pass eight bills of substantial impact. An important one among them was the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2020. This legislation has been in the works for years, with its draft first passed by the Senate in 2020. The vote on Monday means that the bill is now applicable in federal territory and sets the precedent for provinces to follow suit on implementing similar legislation within their jurisdiction.

The bill allows for paternal leave and the formalization of maternal leave as well. Mothers can now take up to six months on the first birth, with leavers of four and three months for the second and third children. Additionally, and importantly, this law also covers paternity leave and allows for the father to take three one-month leaves for the duration of the service during times of childbirth. This is the first time paternal leave has been given legal protection, which is an important step for any policy of labour welfare to be guaranteed.

Naturally, the law only covers federal territory for now, which means that only companies working and operating in Islamabad have to implement these rules. But with landmark laws like this, setting a precedent through the federal government often leads to a spillover in provinces as well. With no real legislation taking place in any provincial government for now, it will of course take time for this law to spill over.

It is important to recognize the role of both parents in the childbirth process, both in terms of societal norms and economic and practical concerns. It is positive to see the state recognize this.