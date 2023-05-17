Wednesday, May 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mehmoodur Rasheed remanded in police custody

Mehmoodur Rasheed remanded in police custody
Our Staff Reporter
May 17, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to police on two-day physical remand in a case of attacking the Jinnah House (The Corps Commander House). Earlier, the police pro­duced Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan amid strict security. The investigation officer submitted that the PTI leader was involved in attacking the Jinnah House. He pleaded with the court for granting physical remand of the PTI leader for in­vestigations and recovery. At this, the court handed over Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to police on two-day physical remand and directed for producing him on expiry of the remand term, May 18.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1684209780.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023