Mehmoodur Rasheed remanded in police custody

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to police on two-day physical remand in a case of attacking the Jinnah House (The Corps Commander House). Earlier, the police pro­duced Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan amid strict security. The investigation officer submitted that the PTI leader was involved in attacking the Jinnah House. He pleaded with the court for granting physical remand of the PTI leader for in­vestigations and recovery. At this, the court handed over Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to police on two-day physical remand and directed for producing him on expiry of the remand term, May 18.