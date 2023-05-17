Ministry announces schedule of Hajj flights for govt scheme

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday unveiled the eagerly awaited schedule of Hajj flights for the government scheme. Pilgrims participating in the sacred journey were urged to adhere strictly to the given schedule, according to the Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt in a talk with APP. In line with the preparations for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, pilgrims were advised to obtain necessary vaccines and essential medicines from the Haji Camps, as outlined in the Hajj schedule, he emphasized. To ensure seamless communication and coordination, he said the Ministry has implemented an effective notification system, with the intending pilgrims being informed via the official website and SMS notifications. As per the released schedule, the first Hajj flights from major cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, were set to take off on May 21, marking the commencement of the much-anticipated journey, as confirmed by the ministry’s spokesperson. He said the initial departures from Sialkot, Multan, and Quetta were scheduled for May 22, May 23, and May 24, respectively, providing an opportunity for pilgrims from these cities to embark on their spiritual voyage.