Ministry announces schedule of Hajj flights for govt scheme

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Af­fairs and Interfaith Harmo­ny on Tuesday unveiled the eagerly awaited schedule of Hajj flights for the govern­ment scheme. Pilgrims par­ticipating in the sacred jour­ney were urged to adhere strictly to the given schedule, according to the Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt in a talk with APP. In line with the preparations for this year’s Hajj pilgrim­age, pilgrims were advised to obtain necessary vaccines and essential medicines from the Haji Camps, as outlined in the Hajj schedule, he em­phasized. To ensure seamless communication and coordi­nation, he said the Ministry has implemented an effective notification system, with the intending pilgrims being in­formed via the official web­site and SMS notifications. As per the released schedule, the first Hajj flights from major cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, were set to take off on May 21, mark­ing the commencement of the much-anticipated jour­ney, as confirmed by the min­istry’s spokesperson. He said the initial departures from Sialkot, Multan, and Quetta were scheduled for May 22, May 23, and May 24, respec­tively, providing an opportu­nity for pilgrims from these cities to embark on their spir­itual voyage.