NA passes bill allowing 6-month jail, Rs1m fine for contempt of Parliament

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday approved a private member’s bill ‘The Contempt of Parliament Bill 2023’ that allows up to six months imprisonment or Rs one million fine or both for those found guilty of insulting the parliament. The bill was moved by MNA Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon. “The bill is passed to ensure the supremacy of Par­liament, which is mother of all the institutions,” he said while mentioning that such legislation was made in four provinces. The PML-N MNA said this legislation would en­sure proper functioning of the standing committees and parliamentary oversight role would be effective after it. Terming it a historic moment in the parliamentary history, he said that it would be con­tempt to breach the privilege of the parliament and those involved in such acts could be punished. According to claus­es of the bill, “A House through a motion may charge any per­son for contempt of a House and; the Speaker or the Chair­man Senate, may refer the matter to the Contempt Com­mittee. When a Committee is of the view that any person shall be charged for its con­tempt, the Chairman of that Committee may move such motion in the House.” “The Speaker shall within thirty days of the commencement of this Act, constitute a Con­tempt Committee for the pur­poses mentioned in this Act,” it says. The bill states that right of fair trial as enshrined in the Constitution shall be provided to each but no one shall be allowed to appear be­fore the Committee through legal practitioner or an Advo­cate. It states that contempt committee shall have power to declare any of the proceed­ings before it as in camera. It says, “If a person to whom summon is issued, does not appear or wilfully avoids to appear before the Committee, or avoids service, the Chair­man may, upon being satisfied that the summon was duly served under this section.