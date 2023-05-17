NAB receives recruitment record of social media influencers during PTI's govt in KP

In a significant development, the Information Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa handed over all relevant records to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday, pertaining to the recruitment of social media influencers during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime in the province.

Official sources have confirmed that NAB has now been provided with a comprehensive package of documents, comprising 100 pages of records, PC1, and detailed information regarding the project's annual expenses and allocated funds.

Additionally, the records related to the selection process of social media influencers have also been turned over to the accountability bureau.

The submitted records encompass crucial information, such as the merit list, offer letters, lists of selected and rejected candidates, approvals of social media influencers, notifications of committees, and salary details.

These documents are deemed essential for NAB's investigation into the recruitment of social media influencers during the PTI regime.

During the PTI regime, more than a thousand social media influencers were reportedly recruited in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.