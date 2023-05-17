NAB summons Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case tomorrow

Court cancels interim bail of Farrukh Habib, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar over absence.

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Im­ran Khan and others in their person­al capacity on Thursday (May 18) for investigation into allegations of misuse of authority, including illegal transfer of £190 million to a proper­ty tycoon for personal gains.

“The summons are related to al­legations of misusing authority as a public office holder and aid­ing/abetting the illegal transfer of £190 million for personal gains. The amount was returned to Pakistan by the United Kingdom’s Nation­al Crime Agency (NCA) which was laundered abroad by Malik Riaz of Bahria Town,” the news release said on Tuesday.

In another development, the an­ti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Im­ran Khan till May 19 in two cases.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar con­ducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI chairman.

During the proceedings, Imran Khan did not appear before the court despite the expiry of his inter­im bail.

However, his counsel submitted an exemption application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day. The counsel requested the court to adjourn further proceedings till May 19 as he wanted to advance fi­nal arguments in the matter.

The court, after hearing arguments of the counsel, reserved its verdict on exemption application for a short while. Later, the court announced the reserved verdict and granted ex­emption from personal appearance for one-day to the PTI chairman.

Racecourse Police had registered the cases against the PTI chief and other party leaders and workers on charges of attacking the police teams and burning official property and vehicles outside his Zaman Park residence. The cases had been reg­istered under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the An­ti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Meanwhile, the court cancelled the interim bail of PTI leaders, Farrukh Habib, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, and others due to non-ap­pearance in the cases.