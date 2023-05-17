Naila makes history as first Pak woman to summit Mount Lhotse following Everest

LAHORE-Pakistan’s esteemed climber, Naila Kiani, has successfully summited Mount Lhotse, the fourth highest mountain in the world at 8,516 meters above sea level. With this achievement, she has made history as the first Pakistani female mountaineer to summit Mount Lhotse immediately after scaling Mount Everest, setting a double summit record.

Situated at the border of Tibet and Nepal, Lhotse is unique in that it is climbed from virtually the same route as Mount Everest. Nadia Azad, a British Pakistani mountaineer, followed in the footsteps of compatriot Naila, becoming the second Pakistani woman to summit Lhotse. Nadia along with Pemba Chhiri Sherpa of Imagine Nepal reached at the top the peak at 11:00 am on Tuesday.

The expedition of Naila was sponsored by the BARD Foundation. Her consecutive accomplishments have significantly elevated Pakistan’s global reputation, earning her admiration and acclaim from around the world. Overwhelmed with joy, Naila Kiani shares her thoughts on this astounding feat. “When I embarked on this journey, I had a vision in my mind, and today, witnessing it become a tangible reality fills my heart with joy, making every ounce of effort worthwhile.

“I attribute this achievement to my unwavering dedication and the generous support of the BARD Foundation, which believed in my dreams and capabilities. Organizations like these instill hope in the youth to move forward and fulfill their ambitions with determination,” she asserted.

Naila began her journey by successfully summiting K2 on her first attempt. She has also scaled Gasherbrum-I, Gasherbrum-II, and Annapurna I. With her triumphant ascent of Mount Everest and Lhotse, she now becomes the first Pakistani woman to summit the world’s six highest peaks. However, this is just the beginning of her extraordinary journey as she passionately continues to strive for more historic feats.

Expressing great delight upon hearing the news, Managing Director of the BARD Foundation, Mehreen Dawood, shared her sentiments with the press, saying, “This exceptionally talented woman is a beacon of hope for countless women out there. Her successive victories stand as undeniable proof that the BARD Foundation is effectively fulfilling its goal of helping talented Pakistani individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields.

“Women like her, with their resilience, continuously inspire and motivate us in our mission to serve our country by creating opportunities for deserving talent to shine and make a positive impact. Together, we pledge to unlock their immeasurable potential and inspire a generation to achieve their dreams,” she added.

The BARD Foundation has always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many. The initiative undertaken by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood believes in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields.

The Foundation’s purpose is to develop strong and confident individuals, with a special emphasis on skill construction and improvement. The Foundation extends assistance to anyone with a spirit of adventure, inviting them to become a part of their transformative journey.