Nepra says can’t allow JPCL to charge Rs32 per unit

ISLAMABAD-The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has commented that the demand of Rs32 per unit tariff by Jamshoro Power Company Limited (JPCL) for its 660MW Jamshoro coal based plant is on the higher side and said that they could not allow it as who will pay such higher tariff?.

In a public hearing, on Jamshoro Power Company Limited (JPCL) petition for determination of tariff for 660MW Jamshoro coal based plant, conducted by NEPRA, it was informed that the federal government has released Rs9 billion equity to kick off work on the stalled 660MW Jamshoro coal based plant as due to delay of work, Pakistan has to pay commitment charges to the foreign lenders for years. It was also informed that the local bank had also refused to extend financing of Rs10 billion due to reluctance of the federal government to release money as equity. Asian Development Bank (ADB) had committed financing for the Jamshoro coal based power project but the equity was not being arranged from government side.

Official of the Planning Commission informed the hearing that they had released Rs9 billion as equity for coal based plants. The government officials also confirmed during the public hearing that the government had been paying commitment charges to Asian Development Bank (ADB) despite the loan money was not utilised due to delay in determining generation tariff and arranging of equity money from government side.

Jamshoro Power Company Limited (JPCL) sought a tariff of Rs32 per unit for coal based power plant. However, the regulator said that they were working to protect the interests of consumers as well and, therefore, they could not allow such higher tariff. It was informed that mark up on the commercial financing would also be passed on to the consumers in tariff. The NEPRA asked to take some measures to correct tariff for coal based power plant. “Who will pay such higher tariff,” the regulator questioned.

For purposes of the project, the site is already owned by the project company; however, 100 acres of land to be purchased for ash pond has yet to be taken over by the project company. EPC contract for Lot-I was signed on March 29, 2018 and the completion period was 60 months from NTP. Contractual COD was scheduled on December 27, 2021. However, the completion deadline could not be achieved. The construction work of the project is currently ongoing, and the COD is expected to be achieved on November 30, 2023.