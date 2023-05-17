Netherlands embassy organises workshop on flood resilience

ISLAMABAD-The Embassy of the Netherlands yesterday organized a workshop on flood resilience with recommendations to reduce the risk of water related disasters in Pakistan.

The workshop titled Flood Resilience in Pakistan: Reducing the Risk of Water Related Disasters was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Water Resources and the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives. Representatives of international organizations, development partners, foreign missions and the Pakistani government attended the workshop.

Appreciating the contribution of Dutch experts immediately after the 2022 floods, Federal Flood Commission Chairman Mr Ahmed Kamal proposed a long-term cooperation between Pakistan and the Netherlands on water resource and flood management through the Ministry of Water Resources.

Ambassador of the Netherlands Henny de Vries said that the floods remind her of the 1953 floods in the Netherlands.

At that time, the Pakistani people supported the Dutch population. Something that is not forgotten. The Ambassador said the Netherlands has proven expertise in water management and the Dutch technical assistance offers possible solutions for flood management and resilience in Pakistan. She also believes that the disastrous floods of 2022 offer an unique opportunity for reflection and growth for the Pakistani water sector.

Speaking at the workshop, Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal lauded the continued support from Netherlands against water disasters and flood protection. He said Pakistan is the 7th most vulnerable country to climate change, and the Government of Pakistan is committed to partner with the international community to benefit from their knowledge and expertise, and to build resilient and adaptable infrastructure to mitigate flood disasters in the future.

The workshop was based on the findings of the Dutch Risk Reduction (DRR) Team. Following the 2022 floods, Pakistan asked the Netherlands to provide technical assistance for flood and water management.

The mission visited the affected areas in Sindh and Balochistan and prepared a report for a long-term mitigation of extreme events such as the floods. During the workshop the DRR team together with the other stakeholders explored opportunities for further cooperation and combining expertise.