NSC calls for political talks, avoiding confrontation

Culprits responsible for vandalism should be punished to set an example: PM n Shehbaz calls attacks by goons of a political party on military installations acts of terrorism.

ISLAMABAD - The National Securi­ty Committee on Tues­day, vowing "zero toler­ance" against violence and miscreancy in the country, emphasised the resolution of politi­cal differences through dialogue as per demo­cratic values, without any confrontation.

The NSC meeting, chaired by Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif, also resolved to bring all the elements involved in May 9 riots and arsons to justice as desecra­tion of security installa­tions, public properties and national dignity would not be tolerated.

The forum called for national unity and har­mony amidst the com­plex geo-strategic situa­tion caused by the global political confrontation as well as the enemies' policy of instability.

Attended by feder­al ministers, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, three ser­vices chiefs, heads of the security institutions and senior officers, the NSC meeting decided to observe May 9 as the "Black Day".

The participants ex­pressed full solidarity and support to the armed forces of Pakistan and strongly condemned the attacks on security instal­lations to serve personal or political interests.

The meeting endorsed the de­cision of booking and trying the miscreants, planners, in­stigators and facilitators as per the Constitution and rele­vant laws, including the Paki­stan Army Act and the Official Secret Act.

The forum made it categori­cally clear that no leniency to be shown towards those involved in the attacks on security instal­lations and places under any agenda. The participants also paid tribute to the martyrs and their family members.

The meeting instructed full implementation of the social media rules and regulations to counter the propaganda pa­tronised by foreign elements through local facilitation and penalise the perpetrators.

Terming the May 9 “the black­est day in the country’s history”, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said all the miscre­ants involved in the arson and rioting would be brought to jus­tice and given exemplary pun­ishment.

Chairing the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), the prime minister di­rected to give strict punishment to the culprits to prevent recur­rence of such violent incidents in future.

Millions of Pakistanis, he said, were upset on what happened on May 9 and they were de­manding to hold all planners and instigators of the attack on security installations and his­toric buildings like the Jinnah House in Lahore, accountable.

The NSC meeting expressed solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces, strongly con­demned the violent incidents and vowed to bring all culprits to justice without victimizing the innocent people.

The prime minister said in the last meeting, he had direct­ed the authorities concerned to register first information re­ports against the culprits in­volved in the incidents and ar­rest them within 72 hours.

He said the people of Paki­stan were upset and furious over what happened in the country on the said date as the incidents also brought disgrace to the nation.

PM Shehbaz said the Jinnah House that was burnt and de­stroyed by the miscreants was the abode of the valour troops who were busy in safeguarding the nation from its enemy.

“When I visited the house af­ter the incidents, the scenes were beyond imagination as it was totally burnt and de­stroyed,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said the mis­creants had inflicted damage to the country which its arch en­emy could not do even during the last 75 years. Such heart breaking events had never been witnessed in the country’s his­tory, he added.

He said the 220 million peo­ple of Pakistan and the govern­ment were united to condemn such incidents in the strongest terms and stood behind the armed forces.

He vowed that the criminals, who burnt and tarnished gov­ernment properties, damaged the relics of the Pakistan armed forces and marched on the of­fice of ISI in Faisalabad would not be spared.

“I have asked the relevant au­thorities that even if the prime minister asks them to spare them, they must not obey him and act according to the law,” he added.