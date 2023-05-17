One student killed, six injured in Swat school shooting

SWAT - A student was killed while six others were injured when gunfire at a local school in Sangota area of Swat district on Tuesday.
According to police, several students received multiple bullet injuries when the rifle of a police official went off accidentally. The policeman was deployed for the security of the school.
The injured students were rushed to Said Sharif Hospital where one of the students succumbed to his injuries. The police official was arrested and shifted to the police station for interrogation. The police have apprehended the officer responsible for the firing along with the weapon used in the incident. The Swat Police Spokesman announced that a Special Investigation Team was formed to thoroughly investigate the case, and all demands for justice will be met. The Inspector General of Police also assured the public that such acts of violence will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken to ensure the safety and security of the citizens, particularly students.