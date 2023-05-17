One student killed, six injured in Swat school shooting

SWAT - A student was killed while six others were injured when gunfire at a local school in Sangota area of Swat district on Tuesday.

According to police, several students received multiple bullet injuries when the rifle of a police official went off accidentally. The policeman was deployed for the security of the school.

The injured students were rushed to Said Sharif Hospital where one of the students suc­cumbed to his injuries. The police official was arrested and shifted to the police station for in­terrogation. The police have apprehended the officer responsible for the firing along with the weapon used in the incident. The Swat Police Spokesman announced that a Special Investi­gation Team was formed to thoroughly investi­gate the case, and all demands for justice will be met. The Inspector General of Police also as­sured the public that such acts of violence will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken to ensure the safety and security of the citizens, particularly students.