Wednesday, May 17, 2023
One student killed, six injured in Swat school shooting

Our Staff Reporter
May 17, 2023
SWAT    -    A student was killed while six others were injured when gunfire at a local school in Sangota area of Swat district on Tuesday.

According to police, several students received multiple bullet injuries when the rifle of a police official went off accidentally. The policeman was deployed for the security of the school.

The injured students were rushed to Said Sharif Hospital where one of the students suc­cumbed to his injuries. The police official was arrested and shifted to the police station for in­terrogation. The police have apprehended the officer responsible for the firing along with the weapon used in the incident. The Swat Police Spokesman announced that a Special Investi­gation Team was formed to thoroughly investi­gate the case, and all demands for justice will be met. The Inspector General of Police also as­sured the public that such acts of violence will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken to ensure the safety and security of the citizens, particularly students.

Our Staff Reporter

