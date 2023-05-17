Pakistan should seize historic opportunity of Saudi-Iran rapprochement: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Sena­tor Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Tuesday expressed his optimism about the longevity of the rap­prochement of KSA-Iran, con­sidering China’s interests in the region and Pakistan’s positive relationships with China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistan should seize this historic opportunity as it was at the centre of this transforma­tive change,” he said. The Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) organised a seminar titled ‘KSA- Iran Rapprochement and its Implications: Way Forward for Pakistan’ in Islamabad, featuring renowned speakers. The seminar shed light on the political, eco­nomic, and security implications of the KSA-Iran rapprochement for the Middle East, Central Asia, West Asia, South Asia, and Paki­stan, a news release said.

In his keynote address, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Defence, delivered a compelling speech, highlighting the regional impact of the Saudi-Iranian recon­ciliation. Other eminent speakers included Prof. Dr Syed Rifaat Hus­sain, Former Member of the Prime Minister Advisory Committee on Foreign Affairs; Ambassador Riffat Masood, Former Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran; and Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Additional Secretary (Middle East), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Paki­stan. The seminar concluded with the remarks of President CASS Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (R), and Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani, Advisor, Foreign Policy at CASS, moderated the proceedings.

In his Keynote Address on ‘Iran-Saudi Rapprochement and Paki­stan,’ Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed discussed the surprising developments in the Middle East, such as Syria’s return to the Arab League and peace talks in Yemen, which reflected regional initiatives devoid of Western influence.