Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
May 17, 2023
“Oh, our brothers and sisters of the Way, Sufism is the most delicate and dangerous of paths, for the dervish dares to storm the gates of heaven itself.”

–Laurence Galian

The Whirling Dervish’s history dates back 700 years as part of the Sufism and the Mevlevi Order. Sufism is defined as the inner and mystical dimension. The Mevlevi Order was formed in 1312 in the Turkish city of Konya by the followers of the 13 century Persian poet and Sufi mystic, Jalal-ad-Din Muhammad Rumi. While whirling, the dervish’s arms open with the right hand directed to the sky and the left running towards the earth. It reflects the willingness to convey God’s spiritual gift to those witnessing the Sema. Their revolution from right to left is supposed to represent all of humanity and the fact that it was created with love.

