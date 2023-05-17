Petrol Price Decreased

After a decrease in international oil prices, the Finance Minister has announced a reduction in petrol and diesel prices to provide relief for the struggling population. This initiative is well-intentioned, with the idea that it will also lead to a decrease in other prices. However, it is important to note that the concept of deflation is complex and takes time to manifest.

The impact of petrol price changes on other prices varies depending on overall economic conditions, and the magnitude and persistence of petrol price changes also influence the extent of their effects. Additionally, it should be recognised that merely reducing prices may not have an immediate impact on other sectors, especially considering the global spillover effects and the long-standing economic challenges faced by Pakistan. Implementing prudent market management policies is crucial and should be done as soon as possible. It is worth noting that a significant portion of the current inflation is artificial and can be attributed to factors such as hoarding and shortages.

The government has struggled to achieve both economic growth and price stability, as evidenced by the recurring boom-bust cycles. The State Bank has faced criticism for its ineffective monetary policy, disregarding signs of inflation, and lacking foresight. The central bank’s role in maintaining price stability is crucial, and it is indeed true that there is a need for controlled money supply growth and sound fiscal policies.

Additionally, there is a pressing concern regarding the persistent increase in food inflation, which has led to a decrease in consumer spending. The current inflation rates in Pakistan are the highest, particularly impacting low-income households. Given that agriculture is a significant sector, ensuring price stability in food items is essential for controlling overall inflation. Pakistan is currently caught in an inflationary spiral, where rising production costs, inflation, and political instability are all interconnected factors. As Pakistan is already grappling with socioeconomic inequality, the current situation is likely to exacerbate the existing fragmentation.