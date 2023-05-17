Planning Ministry receives IBC of Rs900b for PSDP 2023-24

ISLAMABAD-The Planning Ministry has received an Indicative Budget Ceiling (IBC) of Rs 900 billion, including Rs200 billion Viability Gap Fund (VGF) for public private partnership (PPP) projects, for the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2023-24).

The total IBC is Rs900 billion provided by Finance Division has includes Rs700 billion for PSDP funding of the federal ministries/divisions projects, while Rs200 billion as Viability Gap Financing (VGF) for the PPP mode projects, official source told The Nation.

The IBC for the ministries/ divisions is almost 4 percent less than the allocation of development funds for the ongoing fiscal year; however, the IBC for the VGF allocation has been enhanced by Rs127 billion from Rs73 billion during the ongoing fiscal to Rs200 billion in fiscal year 2023-24. The Foreign Exchange Component, which will also become the part of Rs900 billion IBC, of the PSDP has yet to be decided, the source said.

The overall IBC for the upcoming fiscal is Rs100 billion higher than the allocations of Rs800 billion for the ongoing fiscal year for the PSDP funded projects and VGF. The total PSDP allocation for the FY2022-23 was Rs800 billion, which included Rs727 billion from the Federal PSDP while Rs73 billion was VGF for the PPP projects. Similarly, Rs727 billion federal PSDP included Rs667 billion of rupee component and Rs60 billion of foreign exchange component. The authorisation of FEC is so far almost around Rs110 billion which was almost Rs49 billion higher than the original allocation of Rs60 billion in the PSDP 2022-23.

However, the planning ministry is striving to enhance the IBC and will formally request to Finance Division in this regard, the source confirmed. The ministries and divisions have sent hundreds of new projects for inclusion in the PSDP 2023-24 but in view of Rs700 IBC for ministries/divisions it is not possible to adjust most of them. Therefore, the ministries and divisions have been asked to prioritise the projects according their IBCs, the source said. It has been planned that 80 percent funding in the PSDP 2023-24 will be provided to the ongoing projects while 20 percent projects will allocated for the new projects, the source added.

The meeting of Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) is tentatively scheduled for May 23, to finalise the next fiscal year’s developmental budget. However, the APCC date may be changed. Annual Plan Coordination Committee, a consultative body, gives recommendations to National Economic Council on macroeconomic and development framework. The federal ministries and divisions have sent a demand of Rs2.6 trillion allocations for their projects in the next fiscal year’s Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).