PM orders to improve wheat flour supply to KP to end crisis

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday direct­ed to speed up the supply of wheat flour from Pun­jab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to end the crisis of commodity in the latter province.

He warned that any negligence in that regard would not be tolerated, the PM Office said in a news release. PM Shehbaz also asked the inter­im governments of the two provinces to improve their coordination in order to ensure the fast sup­ply of flour. According to the news release, the prime minister earlier had ordered to ensure an uninterrupted supply of flour to the KP to end the flour crisis there and he himself was supervising the process in that regard.

Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the federal and provincial de­partments to ensure steps for the implementation of recommendations contained in the Commis­sion’s report, which was formed over the grievanc­es of students of the Balochistan province.

A delegation of the Commission to enquire and investigate the grievances of the students of Ba­lochistan called on the prime minister to brief him over their report and recommendations.

The prime minister assured that all steps would be taken to address the Baloch students’ issues as they had been the national assets and the coun­try’s progress and development was linked with their prosperity. He also appreciated the efforts of the Commission to furnish a comprehensive re­port with honesty and diligence, the PM Office Me­dia Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Convenor of the Commission Sardar Akhtar Mengal (MNA) and members Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Sen­ator Kamran Murtaza, Afrasiab Khattak, Nasir Mehmood Khosa and Additional Secretary Sen­ate Major (R) Syed Hasnain Haider. Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarrar, PM’s Adviser Ahad Cheema and other senior officials were also pres­ent during the meeting.

The prime minister further said the political leadership of the country was giving a message of peace, friendship and prosperity to the people of the province. All the issues of the province, in­cluding the missing persons, should be resolved by all the stakeholders collectively.

He stressed for taking up suitable steps, within the confines of the law and the Constitution, over the issue of missing persons. Through adoption of a mechanism for partnership and close coop­eration, national unity and progress could be en­sured, he added.