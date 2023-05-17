Police recover stolen vehicle through safe city cameras  

Islamabad - The Islamabad Capital Police successfully traced a stolen vehicle through safe city cameras, arrested the accused and recovered it, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that on the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Safe City Islamabad is working effectively to protect the life and property of the citizens.

He added that yesterday a call was received from the citizen on “Pukar 15” that his jeep had been stolen. On receiving the information, the operator immediately contacted the caller, obtained necessary information and checked the location of the stolen vehicle with the help of modern surveillance cameras of the safe city command and control center. The latest photos and locations of the vehicle were checked on auto number plate reader software.

The number of the stolen vehicle was entered on the Brief Cam software, on which alerts were received in a short time. Upon receiving the alerts, the team immediately contacted the Anti Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) and the team was sent after tracing the route of the stolen vehicle.

Police team traced and recovered the stolen vehicle in a short span of time, and also arrested the accused. CPO Safe City Shoaib Khurram appreciated the performance of Safe City Command and Control Center and AVLU team. He stated that the purpose of Safe City Command and Control Center is to reduce the crime rate as well as to provide the best security facilities to the citizens.

Meanwhile, officials for Police Station Sabzi Mandi arrested an accused involved in car lifting incident and recovered a stolen vehicle from his possession, he said.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements involved in bike and car lifting incidents in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Sabzi Mandi police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending an accused involved in a car lifting incident. The accused were identified as Abid Javed.

Police team also recovered a stolen vehicle from his possession. Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

=====