Polio drive continues in Punjab, 3 million children vaccinated

Lahore - Polio teams continued to go door-to-door to vaccinate children as the ongoing special polio eradication drive entered second day on Tuesday.

One the first day of the campaign, more than 3 million children have been vaccinated in the 12 districts where campaign is being held.

In Bhakkar more than 120,000 thousand children were vaccinated on the first day of he campaign. While in Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad and Lahore, more than 256000, 353000 and 438000 children were vaccinated respectively.

In Layyah, Mianwali, Multan and Muzaffargarh, more than 139,000, 108,000, 326,000 and 336000 children were vaccinated respectively.

In Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, RY Khan and Sheikhupura, 143000, 216000, 368000, and 243000 children were vaccinated respectively. In his statement, head of the polio programme in Punjab Mr Khizer Afzaal reiterated on Tuesday that campaign was being held to eradicate virus from Pakistan.

“Campaign is being held in the affected districts. Some of the districts where virus was detected in the last six months have been made part of the campaign.

These districts include Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad. Some other districts which are part of the campaign are vulnerable due to high-risk mobile population movement”, the head of the EOC pointed out.

“The intermittent detection of virus in the environmental samples proves that Punjab is at the risk of imported virus circulation”, Mr Khizer added. The Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) commenced on May 15 (Monday). The campaign is being held in 12 districts of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura.

In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign will continue for seven days. While in other districts the campaign will last five days.

Over 84000 polio workers are participating in the drive to immunize 10.85 million children under the age of five against polio. This includes 7064 area incharges, 1673 union council medical officers, over 71,000 mobile polio team members, 2221 fixed team members and over 2700 transit team members.