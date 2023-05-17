PPP expresses reservations on Sindh local body election schedule

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has raised concerns regarding the local body elections schedule in Sindh, expressing reservations, senior PPP leader Nisar Khuhro issued a statement outlining the party's objections, asserting that the election commission's schedule for local government elections in Sindh needs to be revised.

Mr Khuhro emphasised that the election commission's current schedule for local body elections in Sindh is problematic and urged for it to be shortened.

He further suggested that the party's position should be declared after the completion of the stage involving reserved seats. Mr Khuhro accused the election commission of employing delaying tactics by proposing a one-month schedule for local bodies.

In addition, Mr Khuhro highlighted the importance of electing the mayor, deputy mayor, chairman, and vice-chairman following the swearing-in process.

He criticised the election commission for testing the patience of the people of Sindh with these delaying tactics. Mr Khuhro called on the ECP to reduce the number of days allocated for the local body election schedule and questioned the silence of the commission regarding the abolition of the local body concept in Punjab.