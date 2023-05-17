Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Protesters block Kohat, Peshawar road

APP
May 17, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR     -    The  protesters of a local tribe  on Tuesday blocked the  Kohat – Peshawar Road  near the Kohat tunnel in  a protest against the killing  of 11 persons of their  tribe in an armed clash  in Dara Adamkhel area of  the district.  The people of the  Sunikhel tribe lost 11  persons due to firing by a  rival tribe of Zargunkhel  over a dispute related to  the demarcation of a coal  mine the other day. The  protesters placed the  dead bodies on the road  and blocked the traffic.  It is worth mentioning  here that at least 15 persons  were killed and several  others injured during  an exchange of fire.

APP

