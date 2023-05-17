PSX gains 287 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed a bullish trend gaining 287.82 points, with a positive change of 0.69 percent, closing at 42,006.25 against 41,718.43 points on the previous day. A total of 196,243,549 shares valuing Rs5.768 billion were traded during the day as compared to 109,172,310 shares valuing Rs3.370 billion the previous day. As many as 317 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 176 of them recorded gains and 115 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were PTCL with 15,602,500 shares at Rs6.75 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 14,050,017 shares at Rs1.15 per share, and Hum Network with 12,681,500 shares at Rs5.69 per share. Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs73.58 per share price, closing at Rs1,054.58, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services with a Rs50.00 rise in its per share price to Rs790.00. Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs200.00 per share closing at Rs20,800.00, followed by Premium Tex with a Rs38.98 decline to close at Rs480.78.